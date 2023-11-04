The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 238.5 points two times this season (in five games).

The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 242.8, 4.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pacers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Indiana has been favored three times and won two of those games.

Indiana has played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers score just 0.9 fewer points per game (119.6) than the Hornets allow (120.5).

Indiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 120.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Hornets 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 111 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 27-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 23-14 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-11 10-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.