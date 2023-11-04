Week 10 NEC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Looking to see how the two games featuring NEC teams played out in Week 10 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading to see the top performers and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
LIU Post vs. Saint Francis (PA)
Week 10 NEC Results
LIU Post 29 Saint Francis (PA) 28
LIU Post Leaders
- Passing: Chris Howell (11-for-17, 172 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Howell (7 ATT, 70 YDS)
- Receiving: Aviyon Smith-Mack (0 TAR, 3 REC, 98 YDS)
Saint Francis (PA) Leaders
- Passing: Nick Whitfield Jr. (18-for-26, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Deondre Scott (17 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dawson Snyder (0 TAR, 7 REC, 87 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Saint Francis (PA)
|LIU Post
|375
|Total Yards
|395
|209
|Passing Yards
|224
|166
|Rushing Yards
|171
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's NEC Games
Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Duane Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Stonehill Skyhawks at Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
