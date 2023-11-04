Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 10 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all four games involving teams from the SoCon.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV VMI Keydets at East Tennessee State Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins at Chattanooga Mocs 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at Citadel Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Carolina Catamounts at Wofford Terriers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!