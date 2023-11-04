The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the UTEP Miners (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners will try to pull off an upset as 8.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Kentucky vs. UTEP matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-8.5) 54.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

UTEP has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Miners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

