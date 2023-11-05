The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium (with best bets available). The Bengals have won three games in a row.

When is Bengals vs. Bills?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Bills in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Bengals favored and the difference between the two is 3.2 points.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Bengals have compiled a 3-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 (60%).

The Bills will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Buffalo has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+2)



Buffalo (+2) The Bengals have gone 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-2-1.

The Bills are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) The two teams average a combined 4.0 fewer points per game, 46.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 37.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer than the point total in this game.

The Bengals have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

In the Bills' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

Irvin Smith Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 14.3 0

James Cook Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 60.8 1 24 1

