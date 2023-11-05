Montana State, Idaho, Week 10 Big Sky Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Big Sky, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 10 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Montana State
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: L 24-21 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
2. Idaho
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
3. Montana
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
- Last Game: W 40-0 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Sacramento State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: W 51-16 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Montana
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Portland State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 47-35 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ UC Davis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UC Davis
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st
- Last Game: L 38-21 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Portland State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
- Last Game: W 38-21 vs UC Davis
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
8. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th
- Last Game: L 47-35 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Cal Poly
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Idaho State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th
- Last Game: L 51-16 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Weber State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Weber State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
- Last Game: L 31-23 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Idaho State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th
- Last Game: L 40-0 vs Montana
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
