When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills go head to head in Week 9 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Irvin Smith Jr. hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has posted a 57-yard season thus far (14.3 yards per game), hauling in 10 throws out of 15 targets.

Smith does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0

