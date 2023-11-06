The Bellarmine Knights (0-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs against the Washington Huskies (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 11:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Bellarmine vs. Washington Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington -10.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine combined with its opponents to score more than 135.5 points in 11 of 28 games last season.

The Knights had a 133.4-point average over/under in their contests last year, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Knights' record against the spread last season was 15-13-0.

Bellarmine won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Knights were at least a +475 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The Knights have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bellarmine vs. Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 18 64.3% 69.2 135.5 70.3 137.5 138.3 Bellarmine 11 39.3% 66.3 135.5 67.2 137.5 133.8

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights' 66.3 points per game last year were only 4.0 fewer points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.

Bellarmine went 4-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Bellarmine vs. Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 16-12-0 1-1 16-12-0 Bellarmine 15-13-0 4-2 14-14-0

Bellarmine vs. Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington Bellarmine 12-6 Home Record 8-6 2-9 Away Record 6-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

