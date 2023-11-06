Buddy Hield and his Indiana Pacers teammates will match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 125-124 loss to the Hornets, Hield tallied 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Hield, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-105)

Over 12.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-102)

Over 2.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-149)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs allowed 123.1 points per contest last season, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs were the 26th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.8.

Looking at three-point defense, the Spurs were 22nd in the league last year, conceding 12.6 makes per game.

Buddy Hield vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 34 27 4 4 2 0 3 10/21/2022 24 13 5 2 3 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.