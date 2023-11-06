Jalen Smith and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 125-124 loss to the Hornets, Smith totaled 11 points and nine rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-145)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the league.

On the boards, the Spurs allowed 45 rebounds per game last season, 26th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Spurs were 29th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26.8 per game.

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.6 makes per game.

Jalen Smith vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 7 2 2 0 0 0 0

