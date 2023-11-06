The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) face the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 86th.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged only 2.8 more points per game (74.5) than the Aggies gave up (71.7).

Kentucky went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.0 more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 70.9.

Kentucky made 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

