The Kentucky Wildcats face the New Mexico State Aggies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. New Mexico State matchup.

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Kentucky (-15.5) 141.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kentucky (-18.5) 141.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 20 Wildcats games hit the over.

New Mexico State went 8-10-0 ATS last year.

The Aggies and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 18 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.