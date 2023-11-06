The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) are double-digit, 15.5-point underdogs against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) at Rupp Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -15.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents went over 141.5 combined points in 18 of 32 games last season.

Kentucky games had an average of 142.3 points last season, 0.8 more than the over/under for this game.

Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Kentucky won 60.9% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (14-9).

The Wildcats had a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter (83.3%).

Kentucky has an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this game.

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 18 56.2% 74.5 148.2 67.8 139.5 140.8 New Mexico State 9 50% 73.7 148.2 71.7 139.5 143.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats scored 74.5 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.7 the Aggies allowed.

Kentucky went 11-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-16-0 4-4 20-12-0 New Mexico State 8-10-0 0-0 8-10-0

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky New Mexico State 14-4 Home Record 6-4 6-3 Away Record 1-9 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.