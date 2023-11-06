The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) take the court against the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Morehead State vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Morehead State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Morehead State had a 20-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Crimson Tide finished seventh.
  • The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were only 1.5 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide allowed.
  • Morehead State put together a 14-2 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Morehead State put up 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
  • At home, the Eagles gave up 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.3.
  • Morehead State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (33%).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/8/2023 Shawnee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/10/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

