Monday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) and Morehead State Eagles (0-0) squaring off at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Alabama, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Morehead State vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Morehead State vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Morehead State 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-28.1)

Alabama (-28.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Morehead State Performance Insights

Offensively, Morehead State averaged 69.8 points per game (216th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 66.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (72nd-ranked).

Last year the Eagles grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (87th-ranked).

Morehead State delivered 13.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 128th in the country.

The Eagles ranked 84th in the nation with 10.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Eagles were 166th in the country with 7.5 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 146th with a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Morehead State ranked 20th-best in college basketball by giving up 5.7 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 52nd in college basketball at 31.4%.

Morehead State attempted 34.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 61.4% of the shots it attempted (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.5 threes per contest, which were 38.6% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).

