Monday's contest between the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) and Indiana State Sycamores (0-0) matching up at Truist Arena has a projected final score of 71-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Norse finished 17-14 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 71, Indiana State 61

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Norse put up 68.2 points per game (118th in college basketball) last season while giving up 64.5 per outing (186th in college basketball). They had a +114 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Northern Kentucky's offense was less productive in Horizon matchups last season, posting 66.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.2 PPG.

The Norse put up 72.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 64.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Northern Kentucky allowed 64.4 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 64.9.

