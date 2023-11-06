Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Spurs on November 6, 2023
Player props are available for Tyrese Haliburton and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Indiana Pacers host the San Antonio Spurs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs Spurs Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
|11.5 (Over: -141)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
- The 21.5 points prop bet over/under set for Haliburton on Monday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (20).
- He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Monday's assist over/under (11.5).
- Haliburton's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: -143)
- The 17 points Myles Turner scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday (17.5).
- He has grabbed 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- He has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Monday.
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- Wembanyama's 15.7 points per game are 4.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
