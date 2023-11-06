The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers battle the Mercer Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears' 64.8 points per game last year were just 4.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers gave up to opponents.
  • When Mercer allowed fewer than 70.1 points last season, it went 11-5.
  • Last year, the Hilltoppers put up just 4.8 more points per game (70.1) than the Bears allowed (65.3).
  • Western Kentucky went 14-6 last season when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mercer - E. A. Diddle Arena
11/10/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
11/13/2023 Cornell - E. A. Diddle Arena

