Tuesday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) squaring off at State Farm Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-50 victory for heavily favored Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

A season ago, the Eagles finished 11-20 over the course of the season.

Morehead State vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Morehead State vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 82, Morehead State 50

Morehead State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 7.6 points per game last season with a -238 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.3 points per game (304th in college basketball) and gave up 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

Morehead State averaged 1.3 more points in OVC action (59.6) than overall (58.3).

At home, the Eagles averaged 65.9 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 51.7.

Morehead State gave up 63.9 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 away.

