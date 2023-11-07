How to Watch the Morehead State vs. Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini will open their 2023-24 season facing the Morehead State Eagles on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Morehead State vs. Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles scored an average of 58.3 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
- When Morehead State gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 10-15.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 75.3 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.
- When Illinois scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 20-4.
- The Fighting Illini made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (55.9%).
- The Eagles' 17.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 25.9 percentage points lower than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
