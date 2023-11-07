On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Phillip Tomasino going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Tomasino has picked up one assist on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 40 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

