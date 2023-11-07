Will Tyson Barrie Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 7?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Barrie score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Barrie stats and insights
- Barrie is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 40 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
