Bennedict Mathurin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Mathurin put up 10 points in a 152-111 win against the Spurs.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mathurin's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per game last year, 24th in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz conceded 43.5 rebounds per game last year, 17th in the NBA in that category.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 32 21 4 2 1 1 0 12/2/2022 25 12 4 3 0 0 0

