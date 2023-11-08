Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hield, in his last game, had 19 points in a 152-111 win over the Spurs.

Let's break down Hield's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-167)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118 points per game last year made the Jazz the 24th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last season, conceding 43.5 per game.

Conceding an average of 25 assists last season, the Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Buddy Hield vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 29 8 3 4 2 0 1 12/2/2022 25 6 0 1 1 0 1

