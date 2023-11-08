The New York Knicks (3-4) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points lower than the 51.2% the Spurs allow to opponents.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 28th.

The 104.4 points per game the Knicks record are 21.5 fewer points than the Spurs give up (125.9).

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

San Antonio is 3-2 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at first.

The Spurs put up 12.2 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks give up to opponents (102.4).

San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks played better in home games last year, posting 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, New York gave up 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than in away games (113.2).

At home, the Knicks sunk 0.7 fewer treys per game (12.3) than on the road (13). However, they had a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to away from home (35.1%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Spurs scored 4.1 more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (111).

At home, the Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 124.7.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs knocked down fewer treys on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury RJ Barrett Questionable Knee

Spurs Injuries