The Utah Jazz (2-6) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and KJZZ. The matchup's over/under is 241.5.

Pacers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -5.5 241.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

In four of seven games this season, Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 241.5 points.

Indiana has an average total of 246.6 in its outings this year, 5.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pacers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

Indiana has played as a favorite of -225 or more once this season and won that game.

The Pacers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pacers vs Jazz Additional Info

Pacers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 4 57.1% 124.9 236.7 121.7 241.8 232.6 Jazz 3 37.5% 111.8 236.7 120.1 241.8 226

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers put up just 4.8 more points per game (124.9) than the Jazz allow (120.1).

When Indiana scores more than 120.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Pacers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Pacers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 4-3 1-1 6-1 Jazz 3-5 1-2 6-2

Pacers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Pacers Jazz 124.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 121.7 Points Allowed (PG) 120.1 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

