Alexander Ovechkin and Sam Reinhart are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers square off at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and plays an average of 21:20 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and eight assists to total 10 points (0.9 per game).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 1 1 7 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 1 0 1 8 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 1 0 1 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and seven assists for Florida.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Ovechkin has totaled two goals and six assists in 10 games for Washington, good for eight points.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 7 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Devils Oct. 25 1 1 2 4

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

John Carlson is a key piece of the offense for Washington with seven total points this season. He has scored one goal and added six assists in 10 games.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 2 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Oct. 25 0 1 1 3

