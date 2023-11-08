Tyrese Haliburton plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Haliburton, in his most recent game (November 6 win against the Spurs), produced 23 points and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Haliburton's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-111)

Over 22.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-156)

Looking to bet on one or more of Haliburton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last season, 24th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last season, giving up 43.5 per game.

The Jazz conceded 25 assists per game last year (10th in the NBA).

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 35 30 1 12 3 1 3 12/2/2022 31 14 6 4 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.