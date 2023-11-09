The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Carrier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are giving up 40 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

