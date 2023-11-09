Thursday's contest between the San Jose State Spartans (0-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-0) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 65-62 based on our computer prediction, with San Jose State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 9.

Last season, the Knights finished 9-22 in the season.

Bellarmine vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bellarmine vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 65, Bellarmine 62

Bellarmine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights' -236 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.6 points per game (265th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (275th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Bellarmine averaged 63.1 points per game in ASUN action, and 60.6 overall.

The Knights scored more points at home (63.1 per game) than away (57.7) last season.

Bellarmine gave up 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.

