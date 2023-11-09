The contests in a Week 10 NFL lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Cleveland Browns playing the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Looking for NFL player prop bets for this week's games? This article includes NFL player props for every matchup, so take a look.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers at Bears

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 9
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Adam Thielen Props: 67.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Chicago vs. Carolina player props with BetMGM.

Colts at Patriots

  • Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 12
  • Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
  • Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Mac Jones Props: 224.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on New England vs. Indianapolis player props with BetMGM.

49ers at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Travis Etienne Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
  • Christian McCaffrey Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Jacksonville vs. San Francisco player props with BetMGM.

Texans at Bengals

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Cincinnati vs. Houston player props with BetMGM.

Packers at Steelers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Kenny Pickett Props: 203.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)
  • Jordan Love Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay player props with BetMGM.

Titans at Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Baker Mayfield Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
  • Derrick Henry Props: 70.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Tampa Bay vs. Tennessee player props with BetMGM.

Browns at Ravens

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Lamar Jackson Props: 209.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Baltimore vs. Cleveland player props with BetMGM.

Saints at Vikings

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Derek Carr Props: 244.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Bet on Minnesota vs. New Orleans player props with BetMGM.

Falcons at Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Arizona vs. Atlanta player props with BetMGM.

Lions at Chargers

  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Los Angeles vs. Detroit player props with BetMGM.

Giants at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Dak Prescott Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
  • Saquon Barkley Props: 63.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Dallas vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Commanders at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Sam Howell Props: 256.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Bet on Seattle vs. Washington player props with BetMGM.

Jets at Raiders

  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 12
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada
  • Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Las Vegas vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Broncos at Bills

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 13
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York
  • Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Buffalo vs. Denver player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.