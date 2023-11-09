The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) are favored (-3.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 123 - Bucks 119

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-3.3)

Pacers (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (243.5)



Under (243.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.8

The Bucks (1-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 14.3% of the time, 48.2% less often than the Pacers (5-3-0) this season.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 14.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven), less often than Indiana's games have (seven out of eight).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pacers are 1-1, while the Bucks are 5-2 as moneyline favorites.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pacers are best in the league on offense (126 points scored per game) but fifth-worst on defense (121.3 points allowed).

On the boards, Indiana is 19th in the NBA in rebounds (43.5 per game). It is 18th in rebounds conceded (44.5 per game).

The Pacers are best in the NBA in assists (31.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is fourth-best in the league in committing them (12.8 per game). But it is fifth-worst in forcing them (12.8 per game).

In 2023-24 the Pacers are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.3 per game), and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

