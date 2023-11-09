Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Forsberg's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 18:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Forsberg has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In seven of 12 games this year, Forsberg has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in seven of 12 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Forsberg goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 40 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 2 12 Points 2 2 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.