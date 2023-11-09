Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 9?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Gustav Nyquist going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Nyquist scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 40 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
