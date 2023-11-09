The Louisville Cardinals are expected to win their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:30 PM on Thursday, November 9, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Louisville vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-20.5) Over (50.5) Louisville 39, Virginia 14

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

The Cardinals have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

Louisville is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

There have been three Cardinals games (out of nine) that hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 50.5, 0.2 points fewer than the average total in Louisville games thus far this season.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 11.1% chance to win.

The Cavaliers are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for the Virginia this year is 0.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.9 16.3 40.4 10.2 17.0 24.0 Virginia 23.1 32.4 25.0 29.5 23.8 31.3

