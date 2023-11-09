After studying the 14 matchups on the Week 10 schedule in the NFL, our best bet selection is Buccaneers -1. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay possibilities, see below.

Best Week 10 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Tampa Bay -1 vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 1.5 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Las Vegas +1 vs. New York

  • Matchup: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Las Vegas by 4.7 points
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Indianapolis -1.5 vs. New England

  • Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 8.7 points
  • Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
Pick: Atlanta -1.5 vs. Arizona

  • Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 4.7 points
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Minnesota +2.5 vs. New Orleans

  • Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 4.2 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: FOX
Best Week 10 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 38 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

  • Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
  • Projected Total: 40.2 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: FOX
Under 45 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

  • Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Projected Total: 44.2 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: FOX
Under 48.5 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

  • Matchup: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Projected Total: 46.3 points
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: CBS
Under 47.5 - Houston vs. Cincinnati

  • Matchup: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Projected Total: 41.8 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: CBS
Over 41 - New Orleans vs. Minnesota

  • Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
  • Projected Total: 42.3 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 12
  • TV Channel: FOX
