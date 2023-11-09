The Washington Huskies (1-0) square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse shot 42.6% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 41.6% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
  • Northern Kentucky went 16-5 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Norse were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 266th.
  • The Norse put up only 2.5 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (70.3).
  • Northern Kentucky put together a 10-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.3.
  • In 2022-23, the Norse allowed 2.2 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (63.8).
  • Northern Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 74-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/9/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/14/2023 DePauw - Truist Arena
11/19/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

