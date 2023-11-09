The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Charles Koch Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky's games hit the over 16 out of 29 times last year.

Against the spread, the Hilltoppers were 14-15-0 last season.

Wichita State (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 10.3% more often than Western Kentucky (14-15-0) last season.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 71.0 142.4 68.5 139.1 136.5 Western Kentucky 71.4 142.4 70.6 139.1 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers' 71.4 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up to opponents.

Western Kentucky went 10-7 against the spread and 13-6 overall when it scored more than 68.5 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 17-12-0 20-9-0 Western Kentucky 14-15-0 16-13-0

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Western Kentucky 8-9 Home Record 9-5 7-4 Away Record 5-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.