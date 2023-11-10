The Bellarmine Knights (0-1) go up against the Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Bellarmine matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-16.5) 143.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-16.5) 142.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bellarmine put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Knights were 3-1 ATS last year when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Kansas State covered 23 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 19 Wildcats games went over the point total.

