If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Graves County, Kentucky, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Graves County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Graves County High School at Bowling Green High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Murray High School at Mayfield High School