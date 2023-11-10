Friday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) clashing at Rupp Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-51 win for heavily favored Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 75, Texas A&M-Commerce 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-24.1)

Kentucky (-24.1) Computer Predicted Total: 126.8

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky was 113th in the country in points scored (74.5 per game) and 105th in points conceded (67.8) last season.

Last season, the Wildcats were seventh-best in the nation in rebounds (36.6 per game) and ninth-best in rebounds conceded (26.8).

At 15.1 assists per game last season, Kentucky was 46th in college basketball.

The Wildcats were 288th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and 151st in 3-point percentage (34.7%) last year.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from downtown last season, Kentucky was 82nd and 96th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Wildcats took 30% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 22.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 70% of their shots, with 77.1% of their makes coming from there.

