The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
113th 74.5 Points Scored 71.6 181st
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 29.1 312th
1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.4 66th
46th 15.1 Assists 14.4 81st
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

