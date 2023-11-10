Louisville vs. Chattanooga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) hit the court against the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Chattanooga matchup.
Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Chattanooga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-4.5)
|151.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-4.5)
|151.5
|-194
|+156
Louisville vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Louisville covered 11 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, 15 Cardinals games hit the over.
- Chattanooga put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Mocs games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oddsmakers rate Louisville considerably lower (84th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (56th).
- The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
