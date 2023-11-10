The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) will face the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Louisville (-3.5)

Louisville (-3.5) Total: 150.5

150.5 TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 77.2 52nd 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 33.3 86th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 11.4 1st 361st 9.3 Assists 15.3 35th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

