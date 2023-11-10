How to Watch Morehead State vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) face the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.
Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Morehead State compiled an 18-3 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 231st.
- The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were 7.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
- When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Morehead State went 18-3.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Morehead State averaged 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (71.3).
- At home, Morehead State knocked down 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Morehead State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (33.0%).
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 105-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 96-40
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
