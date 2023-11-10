The Morehead State Eagles (1-1) face the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Morehead State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Purdue (-29.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue (-28.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State vs. Purdue Betting Trends (2022-23)

Morehead State covered 16 times in 26 games with a spread last year.

Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Boilermakers games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.