Friday's game at CFSB Center has the Murray State Racers (1-0) squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a 75-70 victory for Murray State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 75, Tennessee Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-5.2)

Murray State (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Murray State Performance Insights

With 70.4 points scored per game and 72 points conceded last year, Murray State was 203rd in college basketball offensively and 237th defensively.

On the boards, the Racers were 220th in the nation in rebounds (31.2 per game) last season. They were 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5 per game).

Last season Murray State was ranked 249th in the nation in assists with 12.2 per game.

With 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.2% from downtown last season, the Racers were 299th and 231st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Murray State was 300th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and 149th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Murray State attempted 67.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.5% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75.5% of Murray State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.5% were 3-pointers.

