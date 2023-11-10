The Murray State Racers (1-0) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank
203rd 70.4 Points Scored 73.7 129th
237th 72 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
220th 31.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 9.2 25th
249th 12.2 Assists 14.4 81st
40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.