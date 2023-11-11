Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bracken County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Bracken County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyle County High School at Bracken County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.