Cal vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A pair of Pac-12 teams square off when the California Golden Bears (3-6) take on the Washington State Cougars (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. Washington State matchup.
Cal vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
Cal vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-1.5)
|58.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Cal (-1.5)
|58.5
|-114
|-105
Cal vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Cal has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Washington State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Cal & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
